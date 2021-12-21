UGA football official resigning amid investigation into sexual harassment claims

Josh Lee had been in his position with the UGA football program since 2014.

ATHENS, Ga. — Josh Lee, the UGA director of football operations, is resigning amid an investigation into sexual harassment claims.11Alive confirmed with the UGA Insiders there is a harassment investigation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the investigation on Monday.

UGA Athletics has taken Lee's staff bio offline from its website.

In a statement, the University of Georgia Athletic Association said: "The Athletic Association can confirm that Director of Football Operations Josh Lee has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. We do not have any further comment.”

Lee had been in his position with UGA since 2014, after originally spending a year with the program as a graduate assistant coach in 2005-06.

His role was officially described by UGA Athletics, in an archive of his bio page, as being "responsible for organizing all team-related activities, including travel, as well as implementing and monitoring the program budget."