Junior golfers from across the country gather in Fayette County

The event features the best junior golfers in the USA and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Fayette County's Planterra Club is the place to be this weekend to watch some of the best junior golfers in the country.

The AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Atlanta Classic tournament is a 54-hole event which qualifies as an official World Amateur Golf ranked event.

The week began with the Chick-fil-A Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament on Thursday. This event paired club members and local amateurs with a top junior player to raise funds for the AJGA's Liberty National ACE Grant and the Fayette Fire Foundation. Throughout the event's history, it has raised $600,000 for these and other charity organizations.

On Thursday evening, the tournament also hosted its inaugural Giddings Dinner, presented by Georgia Power. The event recognized AJGA tournament participants, local sponsors and honor the life of Merilee Giddings, whose contributions to the game of golf directly impacted the growth of junior players, specifically junior girls in the game.

From Friday through Sunday, the competition takes place. The 78-player field includes boys and girls ages 12-19.

"Twenty-six of the players in this field are past AJGA champions," said tournament coordinator Olivia Normand. "And we have two All-Americans. Eleven of them are college committed."

These are the players to watch, according to the AJGA:

Siuue Wu of (Hong Kong) Reunion, Florida (2024)

Ranked No. 21 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings

2022 Junior All-Star Team Member

2022 Rolex Junior All-American Honorable Mention

Verbal Commitment to the University of Georgia

Remi Bacardi of Miami, Florida (2025)

Ranked No. 85 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings

Recorded two second place finishes this season

Six career top-10 AJGA finishes

Carded lowest career round at the 2023 AJGA Huntsville Junior (69)

Dylan Bingwen Ma of Jacksonville, Florida (2023)

Ranked No. 75 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings

Champion, 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship

Two top-3 finishes this season

Five career top-10 AJGA finishes

Charles David Beeson of Roswell, Georgia (2026)

Ranked No. 125 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings

Champion, 2022 Coca-Cola Junior Championship at Sugarloaf

Three career top-10 AJGA finishes

Recently placed in a tie for second at the AJGA Junior at Penn State