The Triple Crown of horse racing is now in play.

At a mud-soaked, fog-laced Pimilco Race Course on Saturday, Justify barely prevailed over the eight-horse field at The Preakness Stakes (1:55.93), meaning the Kentucky Derby winner now has a chance to become the 13th horse in history to capture the Triple Crown.

Justify was a heavy favorite leading into the Preakness—2-5 just before post time—but this was no easy victory.

From the beginning, Justify and Good Magic classically dueled one another for the first three-quarters of the race. During the stretch, though, Bravazo (second place) and Tenfold (third place) came on remarkably strong ... so much that Justify might have lost, if the race went another two or three lengths.

It was that close!

And considering the dense, eerie fog at Pimlico, it's fair to wonder how many people at the track had clear sight of this fantastic finish?

Justify trainer Bob Baffert has now claimed seven Preakness victories, equaling R.W. Walden for most by a trainer. In 2015, Baffert's American Pharoah became the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown and the first since Affirmed in 1978.

The Preakness triumph also gives Baffert 14 total victories in Triple Crown races, tying him with D. Wayne Lukas for most all time.

With veteran jockey Mike Smith shepherding the way, Justify has taken first place in all five of his career races.

The New York-based Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, will be shown June 9 on NBC Sports and 11Alive.

TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS

1919 Sir Barton

1930 Gallant FOx

1935 Omaha

1937 War Admiral

1941 Whirlaway

1943 Count Fleet

1946 Assault

1948 Citation

1973 Secretariat

1977 Seattle Slew

1978 Affirmed

2015 American Pharoah

© 2018 WXIA