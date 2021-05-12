Rising NFL star Justin Fields honored with mural in downtown Kennesaw

“Defeat the noise. Rule the Quiet,” is featured in bold white and showcases the Georgia native in his new Bears jersey.

ATLANTA — A mural in downtown Kennesaw honors rising football player Justin Fields, and his recent NFL draft with the Chicago Bears.

The artwork was done by Gus Cutty and is located at Pisano’s New York Style Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen.

“Defeat the noise. Rule the Quiet,” is featured in bold white and showcases Fields in his new Bears jersey.

The murals were painted in the college towns of three of the top quarterbacks during this year’s draft. Fields joined Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson for the top ranking.

Fields is a former Ohio State quarterback. Fields, a Georgia native, went to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at University of Georgia.

Fields has lived up to expectations he faced coming out of Harrison High School, but he wouldn't be where he is today if he didn't overcome his hardships at Georgia.