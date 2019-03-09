ESPN is celebrating athletes' bodies in action again - the elite competitors are ditching the jerseys, athletic gear and just about everything for this year's issue of the sports network's magazine's Body Issue.

The special edition celebrates 21 athletes from various sports for their achievements with three covers.

Fayetteville, Georgia native and U.S. women's soccer player, Kelley O'Hara, graces one - popping bottles. In a series of tweets, one of O'Hara's fans posted her dreams were coming true and it was safe to say she will not recover.

If you've never heard of the issue before, the annual edition asks for athletes to bare it all in the nude – showing the different body types it takes to conquer their sport.

The 2018 Superbowl champs - the Philadelphia Eagles - were also represented through their offensive line. One eagles fan couldn't help but show their excitement with a Stephen A. Smith gif, tweeting: "This is exactly what I've been waiting for. This is exactly, I don't mean to sound like Katt Williams, but this is exactly."

RELATED: Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

While the magazine issue is certainly lends itself to ogling, the body issue can also help promote positive body image.

Kaitlin Clair posted this picture of Lauren Chamberlain on Instagram from last year's issue. She says it has "shown women and young girls that they can be athletic and still have curves."

The magazine's 11th annual issue hits news stands Friday, but this is the last year you can flip through the pages. The magazine will use a digital-only format moving forward.

MORE HEADLINES

People stuck in Bahamas share videos of destruction during Hurricane Dorian

A knock, a gunshot, a woman killed: Masked men on the run after front door shooting

She died in her sleep at age 9. Her words have been turned into a children's book.