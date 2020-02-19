ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports has confirmed through multiple sources that Fox Sports South is not renewing the contract of reporter Kelsey Wingert.

The news was first reported by sports outlet, The Athletic.

Wingert was best known as the Braves sideline reporter for Fox Sports South broadcasts.

Wingert has also done television work with the Hawks and Charlotte Hornets on their pre and postgame shows on Fox Sports. The LSU alumna has also done sideline reporting for ACC football games.

In 2018, Wingert was the victim of a freak accident that turned into a very scary situation, when she was hit by a foul ball. She suffered a fractured eye socket but returned to work a few days later.

RELATED: Braves reporter recovering after line drive hit her in the face

The Braves and Fox Sports have not returned 11Alive’s requests for comment.

Her contract was set to run through March.

