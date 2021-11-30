Kennesaw State preps for faceoff with East Tennessee State | FCS playoffs

The Owls have won 10 straight games, with victories against the 2020 Big South champions and the reigning Pioneer League champions.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Heading into the second round of the FCS playoffs, Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannan remembers his program’s first game back in 2015.

The 56-16 win over East Tennessee State kickstarted what has been an impressive seven-year run for Owls.

“It was a big night for us obviously because we have never had football here. You get a chance to go play a game. That part of it was huge,” said Bohannan.

Three Big South Conference titles, three straight FCS playoff appearances, and 63 total wins later, Kennesaw State is looking to beat the same ETSU team on Saturday.

The Owls have won 10 straight games, with victories against the 2020 Big South champions and the reigning Pioneer League champions in each of the past two weeks.

“You have to [play your best football] this time of year. You’ll be cleaning out your locker if you don’t because the caliber of people your playing, it grows every week to be honest with you. It gets better. We’re going to have to play well," Bohannan added.

Bohannan has a chance Saturday to take sole possession of the Big South Conference all time record for wins. However, he’ll have to beat an East Tennessee State team that is ranked No. 7 overall.