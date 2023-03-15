Kennesaw State set to give Owls basketball team a March Madness sendoff

The team is due to depart the school at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with their first-round NCAA Tournament game in Greensboro.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State is set Wednesday to send its men's basketball team off to the NCAA Tournament, with the hopes of seeing the Owls soar in March Madness.

A sendoff is planned for 2 p.m. at the school as the team heads to Greensboro for its first-round tournament match-up against Xavier on Friday.

That game will begin at 12:40 p.m. and is being broadcast on truTV.

The Owls are the 14th-seeded team in the Midwest Regional, while the Musketeers are the third seed in that quadrant of the bracket. If Kennesaw can pull off the upset, they would play either 6-seed Iowa State or 11-seed Pittsburgh in the following round.

The school is making its first-ever trip to March Madness, after winning the Atlantic Sun tournament.

Owls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim led an all-time turnaround. In his first season in 2019-20, the Owls sputtered to a 1-28 record. This season, a 26-8 mark -- including 15 conference wins -- has led to the state's college basketball radar bypassing the likes of struggling Georgia and Georgia Tech.

"When you have a vision, alright, and you know that there's more in the tank and that the way we built this thing we're capable of going into that tournament and winning, you have to keep it as normal as possible," Abdur-Rahim said.

The Owls have been battle-tested this season, including losses against some top-tier power five schools.