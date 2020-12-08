Kennesaw State football season postponed after Big South announcement

They hope to play in the spring.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Big South Conference announced Wednesday the postponement of the fall football season with the intent of playing in the spring.

This means no football at Kennesaw State University, at least for now.

Milton Overton, director of athletics at KSU, said the health and safety of the players, coaches and fans is their top priority.

"While we are disappointed our student-athletes will not have a chance to compete for a championship this fall, we remain committed to working with the Big South Conference and non-conference partners to build an exciting spring football schedule for our players, fans and Kennesaw State student body," Overton said.

A decision from the Atlantic Sun conference - where KSU plays the rest of their sports - regarding competition for the school's other athletic programs is forthcoming, they said.

Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander released the following statement:

"We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall. However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year."