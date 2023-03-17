When did Kennesaw State become Division 1?

Kennesaw State came into the March Madness tournament as a 14-seed team.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw State Owls men's basketball team is turning heads on Friday with their fight against Xavier in March Madness.

Kennesaw State came into the tournament as a 14-seed team, while the Musketeers of Xavier are the heavily favored 3rd-seed. Despite that discrepancy, the Owls had the Musketeers on their backheels well into the second half.

This is a remarkable moment for Kennesaw State - the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament is their first-ever trip as a school to March Madness.

For many around the country getting their first glimpse of the Owls, that might lead them to wonder - just when did they go Division 1? Is their football team Division 1?

Here's the breakdown:

When did Kennesaw State go to Division 1 athletics?

The Kennesaw State Owls have been in Division 1 for more than a decade, after most of their athletic teams began to transition in 2006.

At that time, Kennesaw State joined the Atlantic Sun conference, where they've been ever since. They joined from the Division II Peach Belt Conference.

The athletic program went fully Division 1 for the 2009-10 season.

Is the Owls football team Division 1?

The KSU football team currently plays Division 1, but at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, meaning they can't get an invitation to a bowl game and don't play in a conference at the FBS level - where you find the likes of UGA and the SEC.