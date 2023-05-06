x
Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano.
Credit: AP
Kentucky Derby entrant Mage works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, capping a rocky stretch in which seven in all died and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before holding off 9-1 shot Two Phil's in the stretch. The colt, who didn't race as a 2-year-old, ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under Javier Castellano.

The 45-year-old Hall of Fame jockey, who hasn't been as in-demand lately, snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the Derby. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

“I never give up,” Castellano said. “I always try hard to do the right thing. It took me a little while to get there. I finally got it.”

Mage joined Canonero II as Derby winners with Venezuelan ties. Canonero II won the Derby and Preakness in 1971.

“Turning for home, he had a lot of heart,” Castellano said. “He's a little horse with a big heart.”

Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the run-up to the race. That left 18 3-year-olds vying to wear the garland of red roses.

Two Phil's was second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

Mage paid $32.42, $14.58 and $9.08.

Two Phil's returned $10.44 and $6.52 at 9-1 odds. Angel of Empire paid $4.70 to show.

Earlier in the day, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, were injured in their races and later euthanized, becoming the sixth and seventh horses to have died at the track in recent days.

