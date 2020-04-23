DECATUR, Ga. — There was only one Division II player at this year’s NFL scouting combine.

His name is Kyle Dugger.

Coming out of Whitewater High School, he had interest from Division I schools, but none offered money.

“I only had small school offers,” Dugger said. “D-II and one D-III school.”

But going to a small school didn’t deter this Georgia native from chasing his NFL dream. At Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, Dugger was a two-time All-American and won the Cliff Harris Award – which is given to the best defensive player in Division II. His play earned him the invite to show NFL scouts what he can do in person.

“It was like a dream come true for me,” Dugger said. “It was something that was just a dream for a long time for me. It wasn’t a thing I knew was coming, it just all happened very quickly for me.”

And it went by quickly, too. Dugger ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, but that’s not as fast as the defensive back was hoping for.

“I wanted to run 4.3,” Dugger said. “I’ve been looked over for a long time, so to show that out, to finally get an opportunity to show what I’ve got is one of the things that I think about all of the time. It’s kind of put a chip on my shoulder.”

And now Dugger waits. To see who will give him a chance to prove himself in the big leagues.

“It’s a lot of excitement, a lot of anxiousness. I’m just ready to get it done," explained Dugger.

