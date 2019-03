11Alive Sports offers a real-time blog for tonight's Georgia State-Houston game in the NCAA Tournament.

With a 7:20 p.m. EST tip time (game airing on TBS network), the Panthers will have the benefit of a great prime-time showcase, in hopes of knocking off a viable title contender.

Last year, Georgia State lost a nip-and-tuck battle to 2-seeded Cincinnati; but one could make the case that Houston (as a 3-seed) had/has better odds of reaching the Final Four and possibly winning the national title.

But none of that matters on this evening since GSU has one major factor in its favor: No outside pressure to win.

After observing two days of basketball (Thursday/Friday), the lower-seeded teams – especially in the 14, 15 and 16 range – have played free and easy during the first-round action; and with each passing media timeout, the pressure not to lose becomes even greater for the higher seeds that are expected to win ... big.

NOTE: Chronologically speaking, we'll keep updating the blog from the top.

5:48 p.m.

Kansas State became the first top-4 seed to fall in this tournament, losing to 13-seed UC-Irvine Friday in the South regional.

We're reticent to scream the word upset here, since K-State didn't have the services of the injured Dean Wade, who's arguably the Wildcats' most complete player.

That aside, the Anteaters still deserve full props for the convincing victory over a Big 12 power.

Of equal importance, they'll have a decent shot of advancing to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, taking on either Wisconsin or Oregon in Round 2.

5:11 p.m.

According to VegasInsider.com, Houston currently stands as a 12.5-point favorite against Georgia State ... which seems rather low for a 3-vs-14 matchup.

The bettors must have felt that GSU got a raw deal, in terms of overall seeding for the tournament.

5:09 p.m.

In case you're wondering ... since 1985 (when the NCAA Tournament adopted the 1-16 seeding format for all four regions), a 14-seed has upended a 3-seed 21 times.

The greatest take-down might involve the 2015 Georgia State team, which stunned Baylor on a last-second shot to win the game.

What made the upset so memorable? Two things:

a) R.J. Hunter burying a long three-pointer to cement the Panthers' first-ever NCAA Tournament victory?

b) Coach Hunter (also R.J.'s dad) literally falling out of his chair on the court, while nursing an Achilles injury, as a means of celebrating the most storied jumper in Georgia State history.

5:02 p.m.

Did you catch the 11Alive Sports report on the Panthers Thursday night?

It was refreshing to see head coach Ron Hunter be extremely candid about his expectations against Houston, saying he would be incredibly disappointed if Georgia State didn't come away victorious on Friday night.

Now, was this a thinly veiled attempt by Hunter to motivate his team through the media? Perhaps.

But it was also a great psychological ploy on the coach's part, knowing his team has absolutely nothing to lose against a vaunted opponent.