Watch | Son of Atlanta Falcons head coach adorably interrupts news conference

The news conference had an equally adorable ending.

ATLANTA — After the Falcons' final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars where they won 28-12, one of the team's youngest fans snuck into the post-game news conference Saturday evening to try and get the head coach's attention.

As Coach Arthur Smith spoke from the podium answering reporter questions, one attendee was determined to derail his train of thought.

"Daddy!" his youngest son yelled.

"You're like the new CP, Liam," Smith joked midway through one of his responses, referring to the team's running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Smith turned his attention to his son Liam who was sporting a No. 8 Pitts jersey. Cameras followed Smith's gaze to the child seemingly asking his dad to carry him. As the coach walks to the edge of the stage, Liam refused to stand on the sidelines and lifts his arms in glee as his dad scoops him up.

"He'll be my lineman," Smith said, affectionately patting his son as he returns to his spot by the podium.

Smith went back to answering his original question as Liam excitedly watches the news conference from his new vantage point.

The coach keeps his son by his side through the rest of the post-game which also had an adorable ending.

"Go Falcons!" Liam said.