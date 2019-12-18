ATLANTA — The Atlanta Bulldogs made the best of a special opportunity.

The local 9 and under youth football team had done their part on the field to earn a trip to the national championship game, the problem was: they didn't have the means to get there.

That's where the kindness of others came in.

With only days left until their deadline, the team had worked hard to raise $1,000 to make the trip. But, that was about $22,000 short of what they needed.

After their story aired on 11Alive, an anonymous benefactor stepped up to the plate with a $22,000 donation.

The young men were able to head to Florida for the big game.

That's where they took care of business.

First, they beat the St. Louis Badboys 28-8. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Bulldogs won it all with a 30-12 victor over the Slidell Hurricanes.

“I have a special group of kids that love football and love to work hard every day," volunteer coach Steven McClendon told 11Alive's Ron Jones last month.

The team has extended their four-year winning streak past 60 games, and added another championship trophy to its already-impressive list of accomplishments.

Their anonymous donor has not yet come forward.

