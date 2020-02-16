Atlanta, a city that has played host to numerous major league sports over the years - and seems to only be adding to that list with soccer and rugby - is now losing a team.

Major League Lacrosse announced on Saturday that the Atlanta Blaze will cease operations and not operate in the 2020 season.

The team, which was announced in 2015 and became reality the following year, actually had their best season on record in 2019 according to the league, making it to the semifinals for the first and only time in franchise history before falling to the Denver Outlaws.

"The Blaze were honored to play for the fans of Atlanta and would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the support," MLL said in the announcement.

While the team is ceasing operation in Atlanta, the league said it "will maintain the Blaze marks and colors for a return to the Atlanta market" suggesting there may be a way forward.

MLL said the players are contracted and will be part of a new MLL franchise that will be announced on Monday.

For now, that leaves Atlanta without an MLL team - but not without lacrosse entirely. Georgia Swarm also calls the state home and plays in the National Lacrosse League.

The Swarm also holds the title of the first professional team to bring a national title home to Atlanta in decades - despite popular belief suggesting it belongs to Atlanta United.

The Swarm won the national championship in 2017 - a year before Atlanta's relatively new soccer franchise.

