Atlanta Hawks promote inclusion and empowerment at 'Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest'

This four-day program is exclusive to girls who are basketball players aged eight to 15.

The Atlanta Hawks are gearing up to host the "Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest" for young girls.

This four-day program, exclusive to girls who are basketball players aged eight to 15, aims to empower and inspire participants by showcasing the numerous avenues and life lessons that sports can provide.

The Hawks said it will host a panel on Tuesday, July 11, featuring prominent women from the sports industry who will share their experiences and insights with the attendees.

The panel includes:

Jon Babul, Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs at the Atlanta Hawks

Jada Coggins, Event Activations Manager for the Atlanta Dream

Julia Lankford, Director of Operations at Laureus Sport for Good Atlanta

Chandler Martingano, Community Development Manager at Gatorade

Britt Obi-Tabot, Manager of Group Experiences for the Atlanta Hawks

Speakers plan to share their expertise, stories and lessons learned, providing valuable insights into the sports industry and highlighting the potential opportunities that lie ahead.

In addition to the enlightening panel discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in on-court activities, honing their basketball skills under the guidance of experienced female coaches.