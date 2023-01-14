HS game canceled in Griffin following storms, tornados

The district added that they would announce a date for the game to be made up soon.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The high school basketball game scheduled against two schools in Griffin County has been canceled following damage from intense storms and a confirmed EF-3 tornado in the area earlier this week.

According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System Facebook Page, the game between Griffin and Spaling High's basketball team was canceled. The district added that they would announce a date for the game to be made up soon.

Gov. Kemp said Friday that Griffin was one of the hardest hit areas, with several people trapped in their homes. There have been two confirmed fatalities from the storm: a 5-year-old after a tree fell on a car in Butts County and a DOT worker responding to the damage.