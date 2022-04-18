Atlanta United is out its starting goalkeeper for Wednesday's home game

The athlete is slated for surgery.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan's injury has forced the player out of Wednesday's home game against Chattanooga FC.

The professional soccer player ruptured his Achilles tendon and now requires surgery, which is set to be scheduled later this week, according to the team.

Saturday's MLS match at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium ended in a stalemate, with Atlanta United going 0-0 against Chattanooga. The 37-year-old was carried off the field on a stretcher during the second half of the game after taking a fall while attempting to stop a long ball.

Guzan has been with the team since 2017 and may not play the rest of the season as he recovers. Typically, patients spend six to 12 weeks in a cast post-surgery and require four to six months of physical therapy, meaning Guzan will be out for a majority of the season.

Atlanta's soccer stars will have to do without their starting goalkeeper when they take on Chattanooga FC on April 20 from the Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Fans can watch the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Third Round match on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m.