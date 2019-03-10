ATLANTA — 2012 seems like so long ago.

It was the last time the Cardinals and Braves met in postseason play until the 2019 NLDS.

Unfortunately, since then, the Braves have only won one postseason game, however, the Cardinals have won 20.

The 2012 Wild Card Game was the first of its kind. The Cardinals and Braves and Rangers and Orioles were baseball's guinea pigs for this one game insanity of nerves and drama.

MLB's first Wild Card Game ended up giving us one of the wildest moments in baseball over the last 10 years. One Braves fans quickly wanted out of their memories.

Here's what happened.

Bottom of the eighth, Cardinals with a 6-3 lead, Braves threatening with two runners on and only one out, Mitchell Boggs on the mound and Andrelton Simmons at the plate.

Simmons launches a high pop fly behind shortstop Pete Kozma and in front of outfielder Matt Holliday into short left field.

Kozma appears to have a bead on it... only to drift away thinking Holliday was coming in to make the catch. The ball falls on the ground and it looks like the Braves have bases loaded with still only one out.

But wait!

Left field umpire Sam Holbrook had called it an infield fly! Simmons was automatically out and the runners were free to advance at their own will.

Enter hysteria.

Watch: Infield fly rule bails out Cardinals in 2012 Wild Card Game

Braves Manager Freddie Gonzalez goes ballistic, the Turner Field fans go even crazier throwing anything they could find onto the field, sometimes at the Cardinals and umpires and the game sees a lengthy delay while everyone tries to figure out what just happened.

When play finally resumed, Jason Motte came in, walked Brian McCann and then struck out Michael Bourn to end the inning and preserve the three run lead.

The Cardinals went on to win the game by the score of 6-3 and advance to the NLDS against the Nationals.

The game was the third to last postseason game ever played at Turner Field and also happened to be hall of famer Chipper Jones' last ever game in the majors.

The Cardinals and Braves will meet in October for the first time since that crazy night seven years ago on Thursday in the NLDS at SunTrust Park.

There will only be a handful of people who were either on the field or the bench for that moment taking part in this year's match up. Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Matt Carpenter for the Cardinals and Freddie Freeman and Brian McCann for the Braves.

Oh yeah, Sam Holbrook will be there, too. He's the crew chief for the NLDS.

