Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1

The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card.

ATLANTA — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. 

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. 

Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

