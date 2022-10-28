Creekview High School featured on TODAY show 'Friday Morning Lights'

Students from Creekview High School in Canton joined 11Alive's Jerry Carnes on the TODAY show for their "Friday Morning Lights," featured school of the week.

CANTON, Ga. — Families watching 11Alive Friday morning saw some familiar faces from Canton.

Students at Creekview High School were featured on the TODAY show as part of their 'Friday Morning Lights' segment.

11Alive's Jerry Carnes joined the high school football players, cheerleaders, band and more on the field to cheer them on for their game Friday night. The team is playing Rome High School which is currently number one in the region.

The team garners a lot of community support; Creekview held their homecoming game a couple of weeks ago, and their football coach Trevor Williams said the street was lined with families.

"In Georgia, football is huge," he said. "And then this community specifically, I mean, you talk, we get support from elementary schools, our local neighborhoods."

Williams emphasized that the fans' support fuels the team and in turn breathes new life into the town.

"Just unbelievable," the coach said. "You can't say enough about how much it means to this community specifically."

The Creekview High School Grizzlies have a chance at the playoffs, but it will be tough competition. They have won four out of the nine they have played this season.

"Man, we're so fortunate," Williams said. "It starts with our administration, our faculty and staff here. Obviously, our players, the cheer squad band, ROTC, and our student section are phenomenal. Our production crew handles our booth and scoreboard stuff. We're so incredibly fortunate, and it shows up every Friday night here at Creek."