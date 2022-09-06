x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision

Daiquan White, a 5’11”, 168-pound rising senior cornerback, will announce his college choice Monday at 8 p.m.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. 

Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision to make. 

White, a 5’11”, 168-pound rising senior cornerback, will announce his college choice Monday at 8 p.m.  

You can watch his commitment live online here and 11Alive's YouTube Channel

White has offers from 25 schools, including Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Florida State, Tennessee and Arkansas.   

Last season as a junior, White helped lead Creekside High to the Class 3A state semifinals. 

Credit: Rivals
Daiquan White

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement