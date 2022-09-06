Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision

Daiquan White, a 5’11”, 168-pound rising senior cornerback, will announce his college choice Monday at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m.

Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision to make.

White, a 5’11”, 168-pound rising senior cornerback, will announce his college choice Monday at 8 p.m.

White has offers from 25 schools, including Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Florida State, Tennessee and Arkansas.