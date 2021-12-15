Alabama signs four-star Alpharetta prospect

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The University of Alabama has locked down a four-star prospect right from under the Georgia Bulldogs ' noses. Denmark High School's Dayne Shor has put pen to paper, officially announcing the Alpharetta talent's Roll Tide decision.

A notable moment for National Signing Day, Shor's signing will likely be a thorn in Georgia's side next season. Alabama routed the Dawgs to clinch the SEC title, issuing the Peach State team's first loss of the year. Now the Dawgs are looking to lock down as much talent for the 2022 season as they can, having recently signed two five-star prospects of their own.