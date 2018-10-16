COLUMBUS, Ga. — On Saturday, Columbus, Georgia police arrested onetime Atlanta Falcons-hopeful Justin Crawford on a series of disturbing charges, all of which count as potential felonies in the state of Georgia.

The 23-year-old Crawford, who was a star tailback at West Virginia the previous two seasons (2016-17), appeared in a Georgia court Monday to confront the charges of aggravated child molestation, sodomy, incest with a minor and enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

During the hearing, according to NBC affiliate WLTZ-TV, a Columbus-area police detective explained the graphic nature of Crawford's recent experience with a minor, one that involved intercourse and oral sex with a 12-year-old girl.

According to WLTZ's report, Crawford's wife caught her husband alone with the minor at home and immediately confronted the man about the incident.

She then alerted Columbus police officials, who subsequently arrested Justin Crawford.

According to the Monday court testimony, Crawford admitted to both sex acts with the minor, but he qualified the incident by saying the sex was consensual.

Citing WLTZ-TV, a Superior Court judge will be called upon to determine the amount of Justin Crawford's bond.

An undrafted signee out of college, Crawford recent joined the new Alliance of American Football League's Atlanta Legends squad, after the NFL preseason concluded.

UPDATE: An Atlanta Legends spokesperson has informed 11Alive News that Justin Crawford has been dropped from the football team, after learning of the weekend arrest.

