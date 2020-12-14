Georgia State to face old foe is its 4th bowl game in 6 years

The Panthers will be heading to Mobile, Alabama for the LendingTree Bowl where they'll face Western Kentucky.

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia State University has officially announced where it will be heading as the regular football season winds down and bowl season begins.

The Panthers are heading to their fourth bowl game in just six years as they officially accept an invitation to play in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The team will be taking on Conference USA's Western Kentucky on Dec. 26 with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. And this won't be the first time the teams have met on the gridiron. The Panthers are aiming for a second bowl victory against Western Kentucky to go along with their 27-17 Autonation Bowl win in 2017.

“I’m so proud of our players for their commitment and hard work to persevere through this season and earn our fourth bowl berth,” Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott said.

The university reports that, in 24 seasons as a Division, I coach, Elliott has been part of 19 teams that reached bowl games or NCAA playoffs.

Georgia State has won three of its last four games to finish the regular season 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the Sunbelt. Western Kentucky is currently 5-6 overall and 4-3 in the USA Conference.

The Panthers defense also held opponents to 18.3 points and 334.7 yards in its last three games - wins against South Alabama and Georgia Southern and a loss to App State.

The defense currently leads the Sun Belt and ranks No. 7 in the FBS.

“We are excited to go the LendingTree Bowl for the first time and return to Mobile, where we had a great win over South Alabama a few weeks ago,” Elliott said.