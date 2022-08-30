Georgia Tech begins final prep for clash with Clemson

The Yellow Jackets face off against Top-5 ranked Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday evening.

ATLANTA — The Yellow Jackets face off against Top-5 ranked Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday evening and the team is gearing up for the clash.

"I think this team has an edge, has a demeanor about themselves, has a focus about themselves," Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. "That has to continue to build until we get to game time."

Georgia Tech's opponent Clemson is a college football juggernaut that is coming off a down year by their standards.

"I think it is arguably the best front four in college football," said Collins. "How we handle the hard things will say a lot about us in how we can overcome that."

It's been a busy off-season for Collins as he gets new names and new faces into the program. He brought the new members of the team to an Atlanta United game so they get a taste of the arena before facing off with Clemson.

If it's any consolation, Diego, a California Sea Lion at the Georgia Aquarium made his prediction ahead of this year's 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in favor of the Yellow Jackets.

Fans will see if Diego was right on Monday night. The kickoff between Georgia Tech and Clemson is set for 8 p.m.