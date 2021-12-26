Georgia Tech postpones second-straight basketball game

Here are the details

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced Sunday it has postponed its men's basketball game against Syracuse due to "health and safety protocols."

The game was originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Syracuse. A makeup date has not yet been determined, according to a release from the university.

The Yellow Jackets will instead return to the court on New Years Day versus Louisville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

This is the second game in a row Georgia Tech has postponed. Last week, the men's basketball game versus Alabama A&M was postponed also due to health protocols.

This comes as the omicron variant continues to surge across the U.S.