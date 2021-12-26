Georgia Tech postpones second-straight basketball game

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced Sunday it has postponed its men's basketball game against Syracuse due to "health and safety protocols."
The game was originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Syracuse. A makeup date has not yet been determined, according to a release from the university.
The Yellow Jackets will instead return to the court on New Years Day versus Louisville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
This is the second game in a row Georgia Tech has postponed. Last week, the men's basketball game versus Alabama A&M was postponed also due to health protocols.
This comes as the omicron variant continues to surge across the U.S.
COVID testing in Georgia has also been in popular demand this holiday season.