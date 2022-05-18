Georgia Tech softball team prepares for first regional appearance in 10 years

The team is headed to Gainesville, Florida.

ATLANTA — When the Yellow Jackets step onto the field Friday, it will be a softball game a decade in the making-- and a post-season opportunity they've worked for.

Sunday’s NCAA softball selection show was the first time in quite a while that Georgia Tech's softball team was confidently waiting to hear their name called.

And the Yellow Jackets put in the work to tee up the special moment.

The team is headed to the Gainesville Regional as the No. 2 seed and will face off with Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. This news marks the first time since 2012 that Georgia Tech is playing in a NCAA Regional.

“It was almost like a weight was lifted off our shoulders. It was just like a joyous moment,” said first baseman Tricia Awald.

The moment was extra special for former Georgia Tech player and current head coach Aileen Morales, who was part of the Georgia Tech staff as a student assistant the last time the Yellow Jackets advanced this far.

“Five years ago, I was hired. It has been a journey to bring this program back to postseason play. Just really excited about the work that has been put in,” she said.

This year's team broke the regional drought not only by reshaping the roster but, overall, with their approach at the plate.

"One of the things we focused on is like anchoring ourselves and not letting any moment get too big," Awald said.

Their coach added that the weight of an anchor can be heavy, but it will ultimately ground the team.

"Drop your anchor and you're still going to rock a bit -- it's not always going to be easy, but you're going to stay in that spot and let yourself process through it, breathe through it, and enjoy it -- 'cause you've earned it," the team's coach said.