Yellow Jackets welcome new talent | Georgia Tech football spring season preview

ATLANTA — Coming off a disappointing 2021 season where the Yellow Jackets finished with three wins for the third straight season, Georgia Tech football was back on the field Thursday morning as they kicked off their spring football schedule.

Head football coach Geoff Collins enters his fourth spring at the head of the program and joked that he was so excited that he wore his practice clothes to bed last night.

That excitement runs through this team who doesn’t need any added motivation this season.

“We don’t have to gas anything up or make anything more exciting than it is. We need to go out every day and play really clean football. We have to come out with that focus,” said Collins.

The team will look different in 2022 as five high school players and seven transfers will replace the 12 players that entered the transfer portal in the offseason.

“There are some talented guys and the biggest piece that I’m proud of is they have some developmental traits, and they work really, really hard which is a really good combination.”

Half of Collins’ coaching staff is new as well, including new offensive coordinator Chip Long--who has already impressed.

“Through the interview process, I thought Chip did a great job aligning with what we preach in this organization. Having an attacking style,” said Collins. “It’s day one, but I thought the attitude and demeaner was the right tone for day one of spring ball.”