Gucci Mane to perform at Hawks halftime show

ATLANTA — The Hawks will share the spotlight with a famed Atlanta rapper later this month.
The team announced Tuesday that Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Delantic Davis, will perform at halftime on March 26 – when the Hawks take on Memphis.
Gucci Mane, known locally as the "East Atlanta Santa" has more top 10 albums on Billboard's 'Top Rap Albums' chart than any other hip-hop artist in history, according to a news release. He is known to have helped pioneer trap as a subgenre of hip-hop alongside Atlanta rappers T.I. and Young Jeezy in the early 2000s.
He will grace the stage, or rather, the court, for the first time during a game since 2016.
The last game he performed proved to be a memorable one, as he proposed to his now-wife Keyshia Ka'oir.
“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane in a news release. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”
To secure tickets for the game visit Hawks.com/tickets.