Gucci Mane to perform at Hawks halftime show

"East Atlanta Santa" will share the spotlight with the Hawks when they take on Memphis.

ATLANTA — The Hawks will share the spotlight with a famed Atlanta rapper later this month.

The team announced Tuesday that Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Delantic Davis, will perform at halftime on March 26 – when the Hawks take on Memphis.

Gucci Mane, known locally as the "East Atlanta Santa" has more top 10 albums on Billboard's 'Top Rap Albums' chart than any other hip-hop artist in history, according to a news release. He is known to have helped pioneer trap as a subgenre of hip-hop alongside Atlanta rappers T.I. and Young Jeezy in the early 2000s.

He will grace the stage, or rather, the court, for the first time during a game since 2016.

Gucci Mane will be performing at halftime of the #Hawks vs Grizzlies game on March 26.

It’s been 7 years since he has performed at a #Hawks game. This will be the best. (AP Photo) pic.twitter.com/fiWxHde2nE — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 7, 2023

The last game he performed proved to be a memorable one, as he proposed to his now-wife Keyshia Ka'oir.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane in a news release. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”