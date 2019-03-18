BUFORD, Ga. — After months of praying by his community, Buford football player Derrian Brown seems to be making major strides in his recovery from a life-threatening medical emergency.

Back in February, doctors found a dangerous blood clot in Brown's brain, requiring him to undergo emergency surgery. After the surgery, Brown was up talking and walking, but still had a long recovery at the Shepherd Center, according to an update from his family on the You Caring website:

"They have now moved him from ICU to a regular room. Keep the prays coming we still have a long road ahead, the God I serve is powerful than an man."

Now, months later, the community who rallied around Brown are saying the prayers worked - calling his recovery nothing short of a miracle.

An athletics group shared a photo of Brown visiting his high school this past week, posting: "God is Good and DB3 has busted out of the Shepard Center!!! Prayers worked and he is killing it!!! #DB3strong."

Brown also retweeted a post from the Buford High School Baseball team from around the same time. It was of a photo of him and one of the school's coaches with the caption: "Never had a better visit than today!!! Pack is complete now!!! Go wolves! Love @BrownDerrian DB3!!!"

Brown, one of the nation's highest-ranked running backs for 2019, according to Rivals.com, had signed to play football at the University of Texas in Spetember 2018, before experiencing the medical emergency.

The University of Texas even garnered NCAA-compliance approval for an online fundraiser, benefiting Brown's rehabilitation efforts.

