THOMASTON, Ga. -- On Tuesday morning, the Georgia High School Association released an official statement on the weekend death of Pike County junior linebacker, Dylan Thomas.

In it, they presented their own findings on the investigation into his death. They said they reviewed game film, which shows no indication of injury in the second quarter of the game against Peach County.

They say the film shows Thomas falling during a play in the third quarter, and then he reported a problem with feeling in his leg after the fall.

A trainer was called to escort him off the bench where an orthopedic surgeon met him.

The statement concludes by saying there was no negligent action by Pike County in the handling of Thomas’ injury.

After he was injured and escorted off the field Friday, members of the Peach County Trojans joined the Pike County Pirates on the field in prayer and even attended a vigil for Thomas the following evening.

News of Thomas' death spread quickly Sunday evening into Monday and Peach County held a 32-second moment of silence for his family, friends and teammates.

The Trojans are also in the process of getting the student body to sign a poster, which they will send to Pike County to show their support. Upson-Lee's football team is also signing a #32 jersey for the school.

