Georgia college football prospect Hilton Alexander to announce commitment on 11Alive

Watch him make his pick at 8 p.m.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A top Georgia recruit for the Class of 2023 will announce where he'll take his football career next.

Hilton Alexander II, of Douglasville, is expected to announce which college team he'll commit to with Team11 at 8 p.m. His announcement can be streamed live in the video player above.

The wide receiver for Douglas County High School has at least 23 offers to pick from, according to Rivals.com. Alexander announced his latest offer with Eastern Michigan University on social media Wednesday night.

The Douglasville teen is expected to announce his top five choices Thursday before confirming his final pick. Alexander tweeted a graphic earlier this week showing his top six as Georgia Tech, Pittsburg, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wake Forest, Wisconsin and Western Kentucky.

Beyond football, Alexander has also a track star and recently posted a school-best in the 200-meter dash in April. He was the county champ in the 400-meter dash with a 49.36 as a junior, stats show.

But for Alexander, football is in his blood.