Jeff Sims out 'indefinitely' as he rehabs away from team after foot injury

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech's quarterback situation has gotten more complicated as the Yellow Jackets will be without both Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron for the foreseeable future.

Sims has been dealing with a foot sprain since leaving the game versus Virginia on Oct. 20. He was shut down from playing any other games "indefinitely", according to interim head coach Brent Key.

"Jeff won't be with the football team, really kind of indefinitely now. We had meetings with Jeff and meetings with the doctors and the medical professionals and came to the determination that it would be best for Jeff to not be in meetings or not be in practice, but to be in treatment and in rehab right now moving forward, " Key said.

Meanwhile, Pyron who started in place of Sims on Saturday is out for the season after breaking his collarbone.

"Decisions that are made are like we have said since day one, made in the best interest of the team and Georgia Tech and for the health and safety of our players, " Key added.