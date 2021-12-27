Kennesaw State game canceled due to COVID-19

KENNESAW, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above addresses COVID concerns and college bowl games.
The Kennesaw State Owls will not play the Samford Bulldogs this week.
Kennesaw State University leaders announced the women's basketball team will not travel to Alabama "in response to COVID-19 issues" within the program. As a result, Wednesday's program has been canceled, according to the athletic department.
The university did not say if there was a positive case within the team.
KSU's announcement comes as various college teams within Georgia are forced to reschedule games on account of coronavirus.
On Sunday, Georgia Tech announced it postponed its men's basketball game against Syracuse due to health and safety protocols, marking the second time in a row the team had to move a match-up. Last week, the team postponed its game against Alabama A&M.