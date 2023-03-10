Paralympian in Gerogia named sport ambassador for U.S. Association of Blind Athletes

McClain Hermes has been selected as one of the 16 sports ambassadors for the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes (USABA,) for 2023.

DACULA, Ga. — A Dacula Paralympic swimmer was named one of the sports ambassadors for the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, according to the organization on Friday.

"I want to show other blind kids and adults that we can do whatever we want even if people tell us we cannot do something because we are blind," Hermes said.

The USABA Sports Ambassador Program aims to spread awareness and visibility of sports for the blind and visually impaired community, assist in organization representation through outreach and partnership opportunities and support fundraising efforts to continue and expand programming.

Hermes, who competed in both the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games, started swimming competitively at the age of 4 years old and had goals of becoming an Olympian before suddenly losing her sight.

"My journey of going blind and then becoming a Paralympic swimmer," Hermes said. "I want to educate people about the Paralympics and what I can do even if I am perceived as ‘disabled’ I believe that I am ‘enabled’."

After healing from eye surgeries, she switched her focus to the Paralympics and won the world championship in the 400 freestyle in 2017. Following her success in Tokyo at the Paralympic Games, Hermes decided to transition to a para-triathlon with hopes of competing in the 2024 and 2028 Paralympic Games.

As a USABA sports ambassador, Hermes will be able to share her story and inspire others.

"Through my public speaking, I will be able to share what the Paralympics mean and spread the message that we can all say ‘I’m possible,’ Hermes said. "Through the USABA Ambassador Program, I hope to show those around me that you can always Just Keep Swimming."

USABA CEO Molly Quinn praised the ambassadors for their real-life stories, lessons and challenges surrounding perseverance, goal setting, leadership and more. The sports ambassadors serve as powerful role models for young athletes and community-based partners as they encourage youth to believe they can achieve.