ATLANTA — The road back home was long.

After playing at Georgia Tech for four years, Nathan Burton’s coaching journey has brought him back home to Atlanta and to the flats. And that wasn’t even his plan.

“I just want to be where my feet are and coach young men,” he told 11Alive Sports. “I am thrilled to be back.”

Coaching isn’t your normal business. To move up, you have to move around.

“In college football, if you want to progress in the career, you’re going to move,” Burton explained. “I had a kid born in Oklahoma, I had a kid born in Tennessee, had two born in Alabama, tried to have one in Mississippi. My wife said, ‘we’re not going to do that,’ so we’re fine with that.”

Burton was a defensive backs coach under Geoff Collins at Temple. In 2018, the Owls ranked fifth nationally in interceptions with 18. He’s hoping to have similar success at Georgia Tech.

“They’re doing well. Excited with my group every day. They’re a fun group to coach."

