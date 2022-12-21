One of nation's top JUCO football recruits from Georgia to make Division I commitment

Blackstock will announce his decision at 7 p.m. at a signing ceremony in Conyers live on 11Alive's YouTube page.

CONYERS, Ga. — One of the nation's top junior college football players -- who played his high school ball in Georgia -- is set to announce where he is taking his talents on Wednesday night in what has been a busy National Signing Day.

Keyshawn Blackstock, a 6-foot-4, 290 pound offensive guard who played at Newton High School, is expected to announce his commitment to one of nearly 40 schools he has received an offer to play DI football at.

Blackstock is transferring from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where his outstanding play there ranked him as the No. 3 JUCO player in the country by Rivals. It has now lent him the opportunity to play for a top-tier Power Five university.

Currently, Rivals forecasts Missouri as the favorite among the 39 schools that offered him. However, they have given the Tigers just a 33% chance to land him.

Other top schools that Blackstock is expected to choose between include: Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Colorado, Michigan State, Florida, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Blackstock will announce his decision at 7 p.m. at a signing ceremony in Conyers. You can watch his decision live on 11Alive's YouTube page at that time.