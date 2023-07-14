Highly-touted Parkview High School cornerback set to decide between 3 SEC powerhouses

His commitment will be live streamed on 11Alive's YouTube page at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

LILBURN, Ga. — One of the top high school defensive backs in the state of Georgia is set to announce his college football future on Saturday as he decides between three SEC powerhouses.

Jalyn Crawford, a 4-star cornerback from Parkview High School in Lilburn, is set to decide between Auburn, Florida and LSU. His commitment will be live streamed on 11Alive's YouTube page at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The rising senior received 34 total collegiate offers, according to Rivals. He was recruited by in-state Georgia Tech and also by other top football schools such as Tennessee, Texas A&M, Clemson and Oklahoma. Rivals predicts that Crawford will be playing in the secondary for the Auburn Tigers in 2024.

Rivals ranks Crawford as the 15th best recruit in the state of Georgia, 9th at his position and No. 118 nationally.

Crawford narrowed his decision down to three finalists on July 10, in a tweet from his account.

For the Parkview Panthers in 2023, Crawford was second on the team with two interceptions in nine games played, but overwhelmingly led the team in pass deflections with six. He also recorded 25 total tackles, two for loss, and one sack.

Crawford projects well as a college football player -- having both the size and skill to match up with SEC-level wide receivers. He is 6'1" and weighs 186 pounds.

Tigers fans of both Auburn and LSU as well as Gators fans will be watching closely Saturday afternoon to see where Crawford will be playing in the future.







