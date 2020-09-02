ATLANTA — Rugby ATL kicks off its inaugural season with a home match against the Utah Warriors on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kickoff is 3 p.m. at Lupo Field at Life University.

This will be the only match of the year against Utah, who are led by captain Dwayne Polataivao. Polataivao is fresh off an appearance in the 2019 Rugby World Cup representing Manu Samoa.

11Alive is the official broadcast partner of Rugby ATL. Watch every home match on WATL (Channel 36) on 11Alive.com

Full Schedule

(all home games at Life University)

*kickoff times subject to change

Sunday, Feb. 9

Rugby ATL vs. Utah Warriors (3p ET)

Sunday, Feb. 16

Rugby ATL @ NOLA Gold (4p ET)

Sunday, Feb. 23

Rugby ATL vs. Rugby United (3p ET)

Sunday, March 1

Rugby ATL vs. Toronto Arrows (3p ET)

Sunday, March 8

Rugby ATL @ Old Glory DC (6p ET)

Sunday, March 22

Rugby ATL vs. New England Free Jacks (2p ET)

Saturday, March 28

Rugby ATL @ Austin Herd (6p ET)

Sunday, April 5

Rugby ATL vs. NOLA Gold (3p ET)

Friday, April 10

Rugby ATL @ Rugby United NY (Noon ET)

Sunday, April 19

Rugby ATL vs. Toronto Arrows (2p ET)

Sunday, April 26

Rugby ATL vs. San Diego Legion (3p ET)

Saturday, May 2

Rugby ATL @ Colorado Raptors (6p ET)

Sunday, May 10

Rugby ATL vs. Seattle Seawolves (3p ET)

Sunday, May 17

Rugby ATL vs. Old Glory DC (3p ET)

Saturday, May 23

Rugby ATL @ Houston SaberCats (8p ET)

Saturday, May 30

Rugby ATL @ New England Free Jacks (4p ET)

