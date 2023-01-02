Georgia high school basketball phenom Scoot Henderson, sister Crystal have jerseys retired

Scoot Henderson and his sister Crystal Henderson have impressive young basketball careers so far. This is only the beginning for the pair.

MARIETTA, Ga. — It’s not every day you see two high school jerseys retired as early as these young superstars have, but they’ve accomplished a lot.

Scoot Henderson and his younger sister Crystal had their Kell High School basketball jerseys retired on Tuesday, before either of them even turned 19 years old.

“We’ve worked for it. All of the times that we’ve been in here in this very court that you guys have been sitting on," Scoot said. "We’ve been working really hard. It’s about time for it to pay off."

Scoot is the projected No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, was just named to the Jordan Rising Stars roster, and at 17 years old became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history.

“They towered over the doubts," Scoot explained. "Some of them was just me being out there and playing the highest competition I could possibly play at the age of 17 and going into the next year. It has paid off, but it’s just the beginning."

Crystal has surpassed 2,000 career points and is still playing basketball, so I asked the siblings who is more competitive with one another.

“I think I’m very competitive and sometimes she might beat me, but I’m gonna try to bounce back every time,” Scoot said. His younger sister teased him by replying, “What happened yesterday?”

That issued no response from big brother.