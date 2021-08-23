Atlanta Braves named Outstanding Sports Team during 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards

They took down the Reds and Marlins to make it to the NLCS, where they faced the Dodgers in a seven-game series.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves finally broke through in the playoffs after winning their third consecutive NL East title.

Freddie Freeman was the NL MVP after the 2020 campaign.

It was an impressive season considering it was shortened to just 60 games in the regular season and that the team struggled with its pitching rotation.

Brian Snitker was named Baseball America’s Manager of the Year.