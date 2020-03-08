2020 Atlanta Sports Awards | GT baseball's Danny Hall named Outstanding Coach

Hall received more fan votes than former Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.

ATLANTA — In challenging times, sports have always brought the city together and unity is needed now more than ever. The Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive can’t think of a better way to re-energize the sports community and recognize the hard work of the athletes, teams and icons who continue to shape Atlanta’s sports history.

Following a 7-day voting period that ended on July 17, Georgia Tech baseball's Danny Hall was named the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards - Outstanding Coach presented by the Home Depot.

The announcement was first made on-air during 11Alive News and a full presentation of the awards will be held Aug. 15 during a one-hour special.

"I'm excited to get the honor," Hall said. "I've always prided myself on trying to do things the right way and I've been very fortunate to be at a place like Georgia Tech."

He's the all-time winningest coach at Georgia Tech, he's won ACC Tournament titles and led Tech to the NCAA Tournament 21 times. He coached the Yellow Jackets to the College World Series three times. Hall was also named the ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Jackets in 2019 to the top of the division.

Fast forward to the upcoming season, Hall said the team has a lot to be thankful for, but also has a lot to look forward to.

"I just keep working hard. It's unusual times. This is unprecedented for our whole country, but I know if we keep doing the right thing - not only medically - but personally / individually, we'll all get through this. There is light at the end of the tunnel so to speak."

