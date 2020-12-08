x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

sports-awards

How to watch the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards this weekend

You can watch the one-hour special exclusively on 11Alive.

ATLANTA — In challenging times, sports have always brought the city together and unity is needed now more than ever. The Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive can’t think of a better way to re-energize the sports community and recognize the hard work of the athletes, teams and icons who continue to shape Atlanta’s sports history. 

Due to the pandemic, an in-person show was not possible this year. That won't stop the excitement. 

You can watch the one-hour special exclusively on 11Alive, 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube Channel or on WATL this weekend.

When to watch:

  • August 15: One-hour special airs on 11 Alive at 7 p.m.
  • August 16: One-hour special re-airs on 11 Alive at 11 a.m. and at 8 p.m. on WATL

Announcement schedule:

Related Articles