Atlanta Sports Awards | Top Moment is Atlanta United winning the Campeones Cup

ATLANTA — In challenging times, sports have always brought the city together and unity is needed now more than ever. The Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive can’t think of a better way to re-energize the sports community and recognize the hard work of the athletes, teams and icons who continue to shape Atlanta’s sports history.

Following a 7-day voting period that ended on July 17, Atlanta's MLS team was named the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards - Top Sports Moment.

The announcement was first made on-air during 11Alive News and a full presentation of the awards will be held Aug. 15 during a one-hour special.

Atlanta United winning the Campeones Cup received more fan votes than Georgia State Football's win over Tennessee, Atlanta Braves clinching their 19th divisional title, Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters and Trae Young receiving news he made the NBA All-Star team.

Atlanta United was the first Major League Soccer team to win the Campeones Cup.

“It was an amazing game,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said. “The Campeones Cup is the winners of Major League Soccer and the top league in Mexico. It was an amazing game and to win the trophy was pretty special.”

It was a special moment not only for Atlanta United, but for all of MLS.

“I think it was a big moment not only for the club, but really for the league itself,” Eales said. “Liaga MX has always been the top league in the region of North America so for us to beat a team like Club America was really special.”

