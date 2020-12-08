Atlanta Sports Awards | Atlanta United star Josef Martinez named top pro athlete

Josef Martinez received more fan votes than Ronald Acuña Jr, Julio Jones, Tiffany Hayes and Trae Young.

ATLANTA — In challenging times, sports have always brought the city together and unity is needed now more than ever. The Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive can’t think of a better way to re-energize the sports community and recognize the hard work of the athletes, teams and icons who continue to shape Atlanta’s sports history.

Following a 7-day voting period that ended on July 17, Atlanta United's top goal scorer was was named the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards - Outstanding Professional Athlete presented by Truist.

The announcement was first made on-air during 11Alive News and a full presentation of the awards will be held Aug. 15 during a one-hour special.

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez received more fan votes than Ronald Acuña Jr of the Atlanta Braves, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Atlanta Dream's Tiffany Hayes and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

See full story below:

“People around me know how much I love this city,” Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez said.

Josef Martinez loves Atlanta and the fans love him too.

In a city with a lot of great professional athletes, Josef was voted the most outstanding.

“For me it’s very special,” Martinez said. “I put my body and try to go 100 percent. My mentality is always win.”

Speaking of Josef’s body, he tore his ACL back in March. He said he feels fine and is still rehabbing. One of his next goals is to be back and healthy with his team.

“My next goal is to recover 100 percent and then win the trophy,” Martinez said.

Announcement schedule:

One-Hour Special: