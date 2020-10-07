Atlanta Sports Awards: Vote Here

Vote for your favorite athletes and sports teams in the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards presented by the Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive.

ATLANTA — In challenging times, sports have always brought our city together and unity is needed now more than ever. We can’t think of a better way to re-energize the sports community and recognize the hard work of the athletes, teams and icons who continue to shape Atlanta’s sports history.

You, the fan, will decide who wins these prestigious awards presented by the Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive.

Winners will be announced beginning the week of Aug. 3 on 11Alive and 11Alive.com. In addition to the awards below, we will also recognize pre-selected honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Awards presented by Coca-Cola, the Positive Athlete Award presented by Southern Company and the Unsung Hero Award presented by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Outstanding Coach presented by The Home Depot

Frank de Boer (Atlanta United) in his debut season led the Five Stripes to a Campeones and U.S. Open Cup. Danny Hall (Georgia Tech Baseball) led the jackets to an ACC Coastal Division Championship and was the ACC Coach of the Year. Brian Snitker (Atlanta Braves) managed to get the Braves back to the postseason with an NL Pennant, tying the Yankees for the most division titles in MLB history.

Outstanding College Athlete presented by Enterprise

Chloe Chapman (UGA Soccer & Basketball) is a 2-sport star who led the Bulldogs soccer team in goals. Bronson Rechsteiner (Kennesaw State Football) had more than 1,000 yards and led the Owls to the 2nd round of the FCS Playoffs. Andrew Thomas (Georgia Bulldogs Football) won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was drafted No. 4 overall to the New York Giants.

Outstanding eSport Competitor

Pradful Gade (Georgia State) captained Georgia State to two national collegiate championships playing Smite. McArthur "Cellium" Jovel (Atlanta Faze) became a Counter Strike phenom in his rookie year and led the Faze to multiple Top 6 finishes and a top three finish at the CWL Pro League Playoffs. Tae-Hoon "Edison" Kim (Atlanta Reign) led the Reign to a strong start in the Overwatch League in his debut season at 18.

Top Sports Moment presented by Mercedes-Benz

It was a night of celebration when the Atlanta Braves clinched their 20th division title, tying the MLB record. In front of a record crowd, Atlanta United was champions again, lifting the Campeones Cup in front of a record crowd. Georgia State rolled into Rocky Top and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year, beating Tennessee 38-30. Tiger Woods turned and lifted his arms in the air as he sank his putt to win his 5th Green Jacket at The Masters after a long comeback. Trae Young, surrounded by friends and family, was emotional when he found out he made his first NBA All-Star Team.

Outstanding Professional Athlete presented by Truist

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves) was the youngest outfielder to hit 41 home run and lead the NL with 37 stolen bases and 127 runs. Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream) reached 3,000 career points and set a franchise record for three-pointers made. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) became the all-time receiving yards leader in franchise history and finished second in the NFL in receiving yards. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) netted 33 goals, scoring in 15 straight games, an MLS record. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) had a breakout sophomore season shooting from anywhere on the court and finished fourth in the NBA in points per game, second in assists.

Team11 High School Athlete

Arik Gilbert (Marietta Football) led the Blue Devils to their first state championship in half a century, while Raven "Hollywood" Johnson (Westlake Girls Basketball) won her third consecutive title thanks to a 23-point performance. Jasmine Jones (GAC Track & Field) broke an national prep indoor record in the 60-meter hurdles finishing her career with 11 titles, while Gavin Kane (Cambridge Wrestling) went undefeated in 10 matches this season, winning a title every year in high school. Walker Kessler's (Woodward Academy Boys Basketball) versatility at center helped Woodward Academy claim their first 4A title.

Outstanding Sports Team