How to watch the 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards

ATLANTA — Atlanta's sports teams gave us a memorable year full of triumph and celebration. Now it's time to honor the very best of Atlanta sports. The 16th annual Atlanta Sports Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sports Council, is back and returns to 11Alive for a second consecutive year.

You can watch the one-hour special exclusively on 11Alive, 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7p.m.

The show will re-air on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. on 11Alive and at 8 p.m. on WATL.