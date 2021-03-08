How to watch the 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards

ATLANTA — Atlanta's sports teams gave us a memorable year full of triumph and celebration. Now it's time to honor the very best of Atlanta sports. The 16th annual Atlanta Sports Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sports Council, is back and returns to 11Alive for a second consecutive year.
You can watch the one-hour special exclusively on 11Alive, 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7p.m.
The show will re-air on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. on 11Alive and at 8 p.m. on WATL.
The annual event will award the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Coca-Cola to former Atlanta Falcons player Warrick Dunn, the Outstanding Coach Award presented by The Home Depot, the Outstanding Professional Athlete Award presented by Truist, the Outstanding College Athlete Award, the Team11 High School Athlete Award, the Top Sports Moment Award presented by Mercedes-Benz, the Outstanding Sports Team Award and the Positive Athlete Award presented by Georgia Power, a Southern Company.