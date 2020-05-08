Atlanta Sports Awards | Faze's 'Cellium' named Outstanding eSports Competitor

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel received more fan votes than Georgia State's Pradful Gade and Atlanta Reign's Tae-Hoon "Edison" Kim.

ATLANTA — In challenging times, sports have always brought the city together and unity is needed now more than ever. The Atlanta Sports Council and 11Alive can’t think of a better way to re-energize the sports community and recognize the hard work of the athletes, teams and icons who continue to shape Atlanta’s sports history.

Following a 7-day voting period that ended on July 17, a Call of Duty League gamer for the Atlanta Faze was named the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards - Outstanding eSports Competitor.

The announcement was first made on-air during 11Alive News and a full presentation of the awards will be held Aug. 15 during a one-hour special.

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel received more fan votes than Georgia State's Pradful Gade and Atlanta Reign's Tae-Hoon "Edison" Kim.

eSports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

The coronavirus has had a positive impact on the gaming world as well. Verizon reported that gaming internet traffic has gone up 75% since quarantine came into effect. Streaming service Twitch saw a 20% increase from the previous year in the hours of content consumed since the lock down.

Atlanta is one of the major cities in the U.S. that has embraced eSports.

“I honestly think it’s the culture around Atlanta,” said McArthur "Cellium" Jovel of the Atlanta Faze. “I think Atlanta has a lot of influencers from it. I think that’s helping a lot.”

Cellium is the winner of the 2020 Outstanding eSports Competitor and says that his goal for the future is to just keep winning.

“Some of my goals for the future are to just be the best teammate I can be and win more championships for the squad.”

